Bitterly cold temperatures follow San Antonio's blast of ice and snow

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio was at a standstill Monday morning thanks to overnight snowfall. The intersection of I-10 and Wurzbach was a busy one Sunday, even with the threat of ice.

But that was not the case Monday morning. People took the warnings seriously and stayed off the road.

Just before sunset Sunday, I-10 and Wurzbach had plenty of traffic. But it was not the case Monday morning with a blanket of white. However, we did see the occasional San Antonio Police Department patrolling the area.

It's the first measurable snowfall since 2017.

And even with it being so bitterly cold, it couldn't stop some from doing snow angels. Even with a tutorial! Jesse Cazares from Social San Antonio said, "Just go ahead and get on the ground. Spread your legs. Spread your arms."

But officials say to stay inside and stay off the roads Monday. But if travel is absolutely essential for you today, AAA says keep these driving tips in mind:

Be extra vigilant on bridges, overpasses and ramps

Never use cruise control

Avoid driving at night or in the morning when it is coldest

Keep your speed low and accelerate and apply brakes slowly

With wind chills in the single digits to below zero, the last thing you want to do is to be out on the road and have that car break down.