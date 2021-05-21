Methodist Hospital seeing increasing in births, bucking national trend

Staff at the hospital pointed to a number of likely factors in its own recent baby boom.

SAN ANTONIO — An Associated Press analysis of preliminary data from across half the country shows the COVID-19 baby boom appears to be a baby bust.

According to the data, births for all of 2020 were down 4.3% from 2019. More tellingly, births in December of 2020 and in January and February 2021 — nine months or more after the spring 2020 lockdowns — were down 6.5%, 9.3% and 10%, respectively, compared with the same months a year earlier.

December, January and February together saw about 41,000 fewer births than the same three-month span a year earlier. That's an 8% decline.

That isn't the case at Methodist Children's Hospital and Women's Service. While most of the country is seeing an 8% decline in births, CEO Court LeMaistre said they’re seeing about an 8% increase.

“I would expect to have 530 to 550 deliveries a month at the Methodist campus,” LeMaistre said. “I would say our other campuses are growing at about the same rate.”

He said there are a few reasons for the spike in numbers.

“We’ve worked really hard to increase our clinical capabilities across all of our hospitals within our system,” LeMaistre said. “I think doctors and mothers are recognizing that and are choosing to come to us.”

Two OB practices moved all their deliveries to Methodist Hospital last year. In early 2021, Methodist also launched a new midwifery program. Additionally, this year Methodist Hospital received the Level IV Maternal Designation from the state, which is the highest level of care available for high-risk maternal patients.

A representative for Methodist Healthcare said the maternal designation, coupled with their Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, has been a great option for families who choose them for care. Essentially, mothers with a high-risk pregnancy can stay with their newborns on the same campus while they both receive treatment.

“The reality is in these uncertain times, with the pandemic and so forth, we have the clinical capability of taking care of really anything,” LeMaistre said.

LeMaistre said they are experiencing continuous growth. In 2020, he said, they also saw an 8% increase in births compared to 2019.

“I think this year is going to be an absolute record in terms of the number of babies we deliver,” LeMaistre said. “We’re really excited about it. Having a baby is a very special moment in any family’s life.”