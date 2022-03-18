Bird sanctuary sponsors doggy day for furry family members

In a big, urban environment, Phillips said they hope the research her team is doing will be good for both birds and people.

SAN ANTONIO — Saturday is Doggy Day at the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center in south San Antonio.

The 1,200 acre bird sanctuary is usually off limits to four-legged family members, but from 8am to 3pm, pups will be able to enjoy nature as well.

The center, at 10750 Pleasanton Road just south of Loop 410, is located on a main flyway of North American migratory birds.

Bird lovers say since this is the beginning of the migratory season, now is a perfect time to visit.

Jennifer Phillips, an assistant professor at Texas A&M San Antonio is involved in bird research projects at the sanctuary. Phillips said during the pandemic, many people discovered an appreciation for being outside.

"If you're trying to find something to do locally, you don't have to drive far. It's just right here on the edge of town. But it feels like you're out in the country," Phillips said.

In a big, urban environment, Phillips said they hope the research her team is doing will be good for both birds and people.

"Being able to go outside and enjoy nature, see actual wildlife is pretty exciting so we're just trying to understand what they need so we can make our parks and places like Mitchell Lake Audubon Center good places for them," Phillips said.

Erin Magerl, who works at the center, said in addition to being easy to get to, the center is easy to navigate, even for those with limited mobility.

"Our trails all around the wetlands are driving trails or walking trails so you can drive the whole time or you can get out and walk around the wetlands area as well."

Magerl said the center tries to deliver programming everyone can enjoy.

"We've got kid programs, adult programs, night hikes and Migratory Bird Fest coming up on May 14, which is a community festival," Magerl said.

In addition to being on a major flightpath, Magerl said spring is springing.

"There are a lot of super colorful little birds that you can see and all the plants are in bloom, so the place is covered with butterflies," Magerl said, adding it's a perfect place to get over any pandemic related blues. "You feel like it's another world when you step onto the grounds."

Researcher Phillips, who was at the center Friday with A&M students participating in a bird banding effort, said Mitchell Lake offers plenty of opportunities for learning.

While trapping a variety of birds with mist netting, Phillips said “We will be tracking them over the breeding season this summer and we will be looking at noise and light pollution and how successful they are in breeding.”

Phillips said many have a new appreciation for the connection between people and nature.