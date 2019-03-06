SAN ANTONIO — Egrets have taken over Elmendorf Lake Park, so the City has been working on ways to cut down on any health hazards they pose. The latest way, with something called a Bird Buffer.

On the backside of the park up against Lady of the Lake, if you walk, run, or bike down this path you'll come across signs alerting you that the area is a designated avian control zone because the Bird Buffer is about 100 feet down the path. The City put it there so parkgoers on the main island would not have to deal with the egrets, ideally keeping them on bird island where they like to roost.



Homer Garcia, Assistant Director of the Parks and Rec Department, told us, "We are trying to manage where we do have access to public amenities so that it does not become a public health issue." He says that public health issue came from all of these egrets and their waste on Bird Island. That's where they want the birds to stay. Garcia added, "With the bird buffer unit we have in place at Elmendorf Lake Park really to control the main island or the long Island that's where we have the floating T-dock overlooks of the water or people going to fish."



Every four minutes the Bird Buffer sprays something called methylanthranilate into the air. It is actually also a food flavoring which is why it smells like grape kool-aid. Garcia told us, "It is a grape fog if you will that is sprayed into the air. That is something that has been approved by the US Department of Agriculture. The use of the unit has been coordinated with the Texas Ag Department."



Several animal activists including the Audubon Society are expressing concern over the unit and the chemical in the public park. But parks and rec says only with prolonged exposure would there be any kind of health hazard, and only a minor one, which is why they've posted the signs. Garcia said, "People who are using the trail going by they will see that the bird buffer devices in operation and those things they may smell like the grape extract and prolonged exposure may cause irritation."



They say they even worked with MetroHealth to make sure the unit would be safe to operate on the trail on the backside of the park. "We want to make sure that we are very diligent in how we manage our parks, and those practices we adopt are not going to expose anybody to any public health and safety issue," said Garcia.



Parks and Recreation also told us the Texas Department of Agriculture inspected the unit last week and was told it was working properly and did not pose a health risk unless, again, you stand by the unit for a prolonged amount of time.