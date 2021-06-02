Bipartisan congressional group to tour the Texas/Mexico border in McAllen

The members of Congress will tour the Border Patrol’s Donna Temporary Processing Center, as well as other sites, and meet with local elected officials and others.

MCALLEN, Texas — A group of Republicans and Democrats are touring the Texas/Mexico border Wednesday as part of a bipartisan effort to handle a recent influx of people crossing the border.

U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and U.S. Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) will be part of the delegration in McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley.

The group plans to hold a joint press conference around 1:15 p.m. The press conference will be streamed in this article.