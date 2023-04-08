Celebration of Life for San Antonio homeless advocate to be held Saturday

Billy Mahone III died in July of natural causes. Colleagues remember him as someone who remembered to always be compassionate and thoughtful.

SAN ANTONIO — A celebration of life for Billy Mahone III, a tireless advocate for those experiencing homelessness in San Antonio, is set to be held Saturday after he died of natural causes in July.

He was 39.

Mahone served as the senior director of Strategic Planning and Partnerships for the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless, or S.A.R.A.H. He was a graduate of Baylor University and Churchill High School.

The organization is asking anyone who is interested in attending Saturday's evening to RSVP.

