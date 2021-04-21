Bill Miller's Laguna Madre Seafood to host job fair soon, positions needed for all locations

Positions for all locations are needed and the job fair starts on April 21.

SAN ANTONIO — Bill Miller's Laguna Madre Seafood announced that they will be holding a job fair for several positions over the course of several days starting on April 21.

The press release said positions for cashiers, kitchen staff and counter help will be available. Those positions start at $12 per hour and are needed at all locations.

The job fair starts on April 21, at 1227 North East Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas, 78209, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are looking for driven and enthusiastic individuals who are interested in joining our team”, said Bill Miller CEO and President, Jim Guy Egbert, in a press release.

The press release said in addition to providing a $12.00 per hour starting wage, eligible employees are provided with health insurance, paid personal days, paid vacation, 401(k), and up to $600.00 in tuition reimbursement per semester.

The following are the additional dates and locations:

Wednesday, April 21st at 25127 IH 10 W

Thursday, April 22nd at 1227 N E Loop 410

Tuesday, April 27th at 18195 U.S. 281

Thursday, April 29th at 1227 N E Loop 410