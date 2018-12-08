San Antonio — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man they say held several employees at gunpoint inside of a Bill Miller's on the north side early Sunday morning.

SAPD said a man entered the fast-food chain at Highway 281 and Bitters Road armed and wearing a mask around 6 am Sunday.

The suspect held six employees at gunpoint and demanded money from the register, police said. He then ran out the back door.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to see if this robbery is connected to a string of other robberies in the area.

