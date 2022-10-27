Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne

The newly designed location will be open beginning October 28.

BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28.

This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant.

"The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman. "The dining room will feature a wall mural narrating the Bill Miller founding story."

The new Boerne location at 31490 IH 10 West Boerne, Texas 78006 will be open everyday from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

“We are excited to embark on our 70th year of operation in 2023 and look forward to continuing the legacy that the Miller family started in 1953. We are here to serve the people of South Texas along with providing careers to our local community.” Said Bill Miller CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert.

If you're looking for work, they are hiring right now.

Join the Boerne crew starting at $16.00 per hour or to learn more, visit www.billmillerbbq.com .

