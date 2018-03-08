SAN ANTONIO — Bill Miller B-B-Q is teaming up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to "thank the heroes who donate blood" in the month of August.

According to a press release, all San Antonians who donate blood and platelets in August will receive a voucher for a free two-piece fried chicken meal. The voucher is good at any Bill Miller restaurant.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center says that this partnership is "designed to encourage donations during the summer, when blood shortages occur both in South Texas and across the country." According to the center, donations during the summer typically decline by 20 percent.

The center says that anyone who'd like more information or to schedule a donation can do so by either calling (210) 731-5590 or through their website.

