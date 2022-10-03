Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back popular pumpkin pie

Some of their social media followers had already picked up their pie first thing in the morning.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the unofficial start to the holiday season! Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced the return of its famous pumpkin pie on Monday.

The restaurant posted a picture of the pie on its social media pages, with the caption "Happy return of Pumpkin Pie to those who celebrate! Comment below if you think it should be a national holiday."

"Pies acquired! Thanks!!" said Sarah on Facebook.

The post says the pumpkin pie will be available from October 3 through January 8, 2023, but will be available while supplies last.

Check out the full Facebook post below:

Happy return of Pumpkin Pie to those who celebrate!!🎃 Comment below if you think it should be a national holiday🗓️ Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Monday, October 3, 2022

