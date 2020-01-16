SAN ANTONIO — Big Lou's Pizza has partnered with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center for the biggest South Texas blood drive of the year.

The event is intended to bring the community together to support San Antonio native, Angel, a 19-year-old battling leukemia.

The 8th annual blood drive and marrow registry will take place in the Big Lou's Pizza parking lot between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday on 2048 South W.W. White Road.

Blood donors will receive a free 20-inch pizza, T-shirt and movie ticket to City Base Cinema.

Anyone ages 18 to 44 who registers to be a marrow donor will also be eligible to receive a free pepperoni wrap.

For more information, visit Big Lou's website.