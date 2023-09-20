The event gives nonprofits and organizations the chance to raise unrestricted funds.

SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give returns for it's tenth anniversary on Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Thursday.

The Big Give is a twenty-four hour online giving day that helps connect South Central Texas nonprofits with new and existing donors. This year the event will feature Match Minutes which allow donors to double their donations throughout the day.

Multiple local nonprofits and organizations including Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, Ordinary Miracles Canine Research of Texas, Keep Your Seat, Jolt Action, South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH), and so many more organizations are asking for donation as a part of the Big Give.

This giving day has helped organizations raise over 40 million dollars from over 280,000 individual donors since 2014.

