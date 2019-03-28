SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give is now in full swing until midnight Thursday.

It is the time for more than 500 local nonprofit organizations to make a big push for donations of all sizes. At Abode – which offers a loving, safe space to the dying – it was a normal day of service, with a focus on gratitude for gifts.

“The garden here is just so relaxing. It's beautiful and the flowers are starting to bloom," said Abode guest Anne Sewell, sitting on the expansive porch overlooking a pastoral yard.

Sewell is fighting cancer and kidney failure, and she had been alone in an apartment until she came to Abode in January.

“I don't have any family here,” she said, adding that she didn’t expect to see the month of March. “I was afraid to sleep because I was afraid I would die in my sleep nobody would find me."

But all that changed when she arrived at the north-side refuge where there are dog kisses from a four-pawed therapist named Sadie, as well as dedicated volunteers and other caring people on-site.

“It's a place to come and feel safe while you're trying to leave the world," Sewell said. "Even when you're at home you don't feel safe, because someone is not there 24/7. Somebody is here 24/7.”

Sewell said that, during her time at Abode, she has watched other guests take their last breaths, and single experience has been one of peace.

“They love you and, even though they just met you, they love you and they want to do whatever they can to make you feel safe and loved. I haven't felt this safe and loved in years,” she said.

Abode does not turn anyone away because of their financial status. The care is free, if need be, taking away the fear for life in the face of death.

“So we don't charge a dime, I don't look at insurance, nothing," said Abode Manager Suzette O'Calliham. "If there's a huge need, that's what we try to fill, and so it works and we get by.”

O’Calliham said demand at the small facility is high because their reputation for compassion is spreading.

“Some people have family. Some people have money, but they have no one to take care of them and things are pretty bad and so we bring them in and that is how word spreads,” she said.

Abode makes it happen on a tiny budget, and that is why the Big Give is a big help.

Sewell said in the end, money, houses, cars and other status symbols fade away, but compassionate care from good people remains a touchstone.

“It's people, and you can't ask for better people,” she said.

O’Calliham said her dedication to Abode is a way of paying a blessing forward.

“Dying is scary, especially if you’re alone, so that’s why I’m doing it. When it’s my time, I hope I’m surrounded by love,” she said.

There are more than 500 organizations participating in the Big Give. Efforts continue until midnight.