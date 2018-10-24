SAN ANTONIO-- If you are one of the thousands of attendees set to attend the packed Mala Luna fest at Nelson Wolff stadium this year, then make sure to keep a lookout for some special sweets.

Brand new to the festival, Mala Luna has partnered with popular San Antonio dessert shop Big Daddy's Eats & Treats to create two brand new, festival-exclusive raspas inspired by two of this year's biggest acts, Cardi B and Lil Pump.

The treats, "The Strawberry Cardi” and "Lil Pump's Purp," will only be available for purchase onsite at the fest, so make sure to "scoop" one up this weekend!

"The Strawberry Cardi" features fresh strawberry roses in strawberry Italian ice, candy belt skewers, hot gummy lips, and a gold bling-embellished chain around the glass.

"Lil Pump's Purp" features grape Italian ice in a short squat cup, multi-colored sour straws to represent his dreads, and candy eyes.

Mala Luna Music Festival also released the full performance schedule, in addition to the onsite map, lineup of food vendors, and various transportation tips for the third annual event.

CLICK HERE for more information.

© 2018 KENS