Bicyclist killed after being thrown 50 yards in deadly crash

Police are not saying that this was intentional, but say it is a possibility.

SAN ANTONIO — A bicyclist was thrown 50 yards and killed, after being hit by a driver who left the scene following the crash.

At last check, the Bexar County Medical Examiner did not have an identity on the victim but he is described as a 51-year-old man.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on Monday in the 5800 block of Old Highway 90 near South Callaghan Road on the west side of town.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the location.

Police said evidence shows that the man was riding his bike when a vehicle left the roadway and hit him, throwing him about 50 yards from where his bike was found.

The San Antonio police sergeant said the tire impressions showed the vehicle left the roadway where the bicyclist was riding.

Police are not saying that this was intentional, but it is a possibility. Investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This marks the 9th fatal cycling crash this year, according to police.

To date, the department reports more than 200 total cycling crashes in San Antonio.

It's a rising number Bryan Martin of Bike San Antonio is concerned about. He is a cyclist member of the non profit organization.

"Just think, it was somebody's father, uncle or brother. You know, somebody cared for that individual," said Martin.

Martin and nonprofits champions bicycle safety on roads at all time of the day. He does suggest extra precaution at night.

"Wear bright clothing and make sure your bike has lights on it," he said.

He also said to be predictable and obey traffic laws. As for drivers commuting on the road he kept it simple: "Look out for cyclists and pedestrians especially when you're in the inner city."

