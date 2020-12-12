Bicyclist injured during hit-and-run incident on the northside

The bicyclist, a man in his 60s or 70s, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 60s or 70s was hit by a car while riding his bike on the city's northside Friday night.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to the incident at Blanco and Hildebrand around 10 p.m. Friday.

According to an official with SAPD, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in the roadway with injuries.

According to an official with SAPD, a sedan hit the victim, who was riding his bike and then fled the scene.