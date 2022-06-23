Woman taken to hospital with head injury, possible broken ankle after being hit by driver

A woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital with a head injury and broken ankle.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist on the east side of town overnight.

It happened on Susanwood Drive near East Houston Street just after midnight. Police say a woman in her 40s was riding her bike when she was struck by the driver, who stopped briefly, but then took off.

The victim was pretty banged up and taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle and bumps on her head.

Police don't have a description of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

