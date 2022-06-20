Good Samaritan comes to aid of bicyclist hit by driver who did not stop to help

A man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run driver struck him while he was riding his bike.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a bicyclist who was struck by a driver who did not stop to help him early Monday morning.

It happened on North Foster Road and Summer Fest Drive on the northeast side of town around 12:36 a.m.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the man was riding his bike when he was struck by a car on Foster Road. That driver did not stop to render aid, instead, fleeing from the scene, authorities said. A good Samaritan saw the victim and called first responders for help.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies searched the area for the vehicle, but did not find anything. No word on what type of vehicle it was.

The driver of that vehicle will be facing charges for failure to stop and render aid when they are found.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.