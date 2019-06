SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was hit by a car just before 3:30 a.m. on the city's west side.

The accident happened at the intersection of Guadalupe and S. Zarzamora Street.

According to police, the driver didn't see the rider until it was too late, but the driver did stop to render aid.

The rider was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, no charges were filed against the driver; he was not intoxicated.