Police said the victim was riding his bike when a truck or SUV ran a stop sign and hit him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a car, and the driver took off, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday on Saunders and South Rosillo Street.

Police said the victim was riding his bike when a truck or SUV ran a stop sign and hit him. The driver did not stop to help.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he passed away.

Authorities are now reviewing security video from a nearby home in hopes to make an arrest.