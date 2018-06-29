June 29, 2017 is a date San Antonio Police have to remember even though they wish the tragic events of that day had never occurred.

"When it came over the police radio that an officer had been shot," Chief William McManus said. "I think the whole department was in disbelief what had happened actually happened."

Officer Miguel Moreno and Julio Cavazos tried to stop two suspicious men in the 200 block of W Evergreen. William Lawson was not an issue but Andrew Bice became one.

Bice was armed and opened fire on the officers. Moreno was critically wounded. Cavazos was shot too. He grabbed his brother in blue, pulled him out of harm's way and fired back at Bice. The suspect would take his own life.

"That was an incredible feat of heroism and bravery to do that after you've been shot," McManus said.\

Moreno did not survive the gunfire. He died the next day. Cavazos was able to attend Moreno's funeral and eventually return to work.

A year later Moreno's brother and fellow officers took part in a video tribute to Moreno.

"I'm not the only one that lost. Miguel's family isn't the only people that lost," Cavazos said.

Moreno's name is etched in stone at Public Safety Headquarters with other San Antonio officers who died in the line of duty. His end of watch plaque was scheduled to be unveiled in a private ceremony. Officers at his substation were scheduled to have a remembrance for Moreno too.

His brother Arturo thanked the public for their support and prayers.

"All we can do is talk about him and share his story with his family and friends," Arturo said. "That's the way we honor him everyday."

