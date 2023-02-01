The tour has two stops in Texas, including her home town of Houston and Arlington.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Beyhive is buzzing over the long-anticipated announcement that Beyoncé is officially taking her "Renaissance" album on tour.

The 28-time Grammy winner revealed Tuesday that the Renaissance World Tour will kick off on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden before making its way to the United States later this summer.

Queen B herself will stop in Minneapolis on Thursday, July 20 to perform her latest hits at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Renaissance, Beyoncé's seventh studio album, was released in July 2022. For months, fans have wondered when they'd finally get to see Beyoncé perform "Break My Soul," "Church Girl" and "Summer Renaissance."

The tour announcement comes just days before the 65th Grammy Awards, where Renaissance has been nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. "Break My Soul" picked up three nominations, including Record of the Year. Three more songs off the record, "Virgo's Groove," "Plastic Off the Sofa" and "Cuff It" are all also nominated.

To get tickets, you'll need to register for the Verified Fan sale. Registration doesn't guarantee a ticket – all fans who register will be added to a lottery-style process to determine which Verified Fans will get an access code and which are put on a waitlist.

To see Beyonce in Minneapolis, sign up for Registration Group B. Registration for this group will remain open until Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

BeyGOOD, Beyonce's charitable initiative, is also hitting the road during the Renaissance tour. One thousand small businesses will receive grants totaling $1 million, colleges and universities in 10 cities along the tour will be given $100,000 for student scholarships, and Citi and Verizon will purchase 100 tickets combined in each market across the U.S. tour to distribute to local community initiatives.

Beyoncé is the latest high-profile artist to announce a 2023 show in the Twin Cities. Taylor Swift will play two shows at U.S. Bank Stadium for her "Eras Tour" on June 23 and 24, on July 30, Madonna's 40th anniversary "Celebration Tour" will stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will take the stage together at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10.

