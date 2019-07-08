SAN ANTONIO — In what it calls an "effort to reduce taxpayer expense," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says it will be asking its law enforcement employees nearing compensatory time caps to "schedule time off in accordance with their personal needs."

While BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia said there "will be no gaps in service to the community" while some employees take time off, the Bexar County Deputy Sheriff's Association feels different, saying it "strong believes that reducing the number of deputise in our streets...will also reduce your safety."

The full statement, written by association President Jeremy Payne, was posted on Facebook and can be read below:

“The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County (DSABC) and its members pride themselves on keeping the Deputies and Citizens of Bexar County safe. We are fully aware that the Sheriff has issued orders to take our Deputies off the streets to address their budgetary concerns. The DSABC strongly believes that reducing the number of deputies in our streets and in our communities will also reduce your safety. We believe the safety of the community should never be outweighed by any amount of overtime. We at the DSABC will work tirelessly to fight for the safety of our community and membership to keep us all safe. We are committed to finding solutions, while working closely with the Sheriff and County Commissioners, that will have a positive impact on the citizens of this great county.”

Garcia said BCSO consulted with the Bexar County Budget Department in making its decision, adding it's been "common practice for years" within the office.

"The Bexar County Sheriff's Office remains committed to maintaining adequate staffing without placing the safety of our community at risk," Garcia said.