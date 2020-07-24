Bexar County's first HOV lane will open this fall

The county's first high-occupancy vehicle lanes will offer drivers with passengers a designated lane to bypass regular traffic.

SAN ANTONIO — Do you always have someone in your passenger seat? Then you and your passenger(s) will soon be able to spend less time sitting in traffic.

A high-occupancy vehicle lane or HOV lane will open in Bexar County this fall, the first lane of its kind in the region.

VIA, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), will manage HOV lanes on two highways, beginning with I-10 between La Cantera Parkway and FM 351 (Ralph Fair Road) in 2020.

HOV lanes on U.S. Highway 281, from Loop 1604 to north of Stone Oak Parkway, are scheduled to open in 2021, and from north of Stone Oak Parkway to Borgfield Road in 2023.

The HOV lanes will be exclusively reserved for vehicles carrying two or more passengers, including buses, carpools, vanpools, emergency response, and law enforcement vehicles. Passenger regulations will be enforced by the SAPD.

It is the goal of VIA and TxDOT that the HOV lanes will decrease commute times, reduce highway traffic, and reduce air pollution.