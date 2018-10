SAN ANTONIO — A unique job fair is happening this month for people who might need a second chance.

This job fair is geared toward people who have been out of work because of the economy or maybe they've spent some time in jail.

Employers in the hospitality, construction, electrical and telemarketing fields will be there recruiting candidates.

The job fair is happening at Freeman Coliseum Wednesday, October 17.

For more information, visit the job fair page on the Bexar County website.

