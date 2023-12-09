Bexar County teen arrested for alleged sexual assault, authorities say

Izaac Anthony Hernandez was arrested for promoting child pornography, and is accused of sexually assaulting a young victim.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, as well as a charge of promoting child pornography.

Izaac Anthony Hernandez was taken into custody on Tuesday, BCSO said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the mother of the 14-year-old victim reported the incident to the sheriff's deputies on August 12 after the victim made an outcry.

Following the outcry the victim was provided a forensic interview where BCSO CID Child Safe investigators learned of pornographic and video evidence allegedly containing sexual acts committed by the suspect. Investigators also learned that some of the assaults occurred when the victim was 13 years old, the affidavit states.

According to arrest records, the victim's mother wasn't able to find her daughter after dropping her off with a friend at a basketball court. After about 30 minutes of searching, she found her coming out of a "wooded area" and looking "rouged up" with "lipstick all over her face." The child later told investigators Hernandez picked her up and forced himself on her without her consent.

Deputies executed the warrant and took the suspect into custody without incident. Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County jail.

BCSO officials are urging parents to monitor their children's social media and establish an open dialogue with their children. They also advise parents to explain to their children that distributing and possessing nude images of other juvenile students may warrant charges of distribution and/or possession of child pornography.

