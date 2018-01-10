SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office spent the first day of October welcoming in a new class of detention deputies.

Sheriff Javier Salazar gave a speech in front of the class of 17 Monday morning, and this year's string of deputy arrests was definitely on his mind.

20 Bexar County deputies have been arrested this year. Many of them worked for the jail.

“I want to scare them a little bit,” Salazar said. “I want them to know this is not just a job. This is a career that can be rewarding, that takes you into your golden years, but you've got to treat it right.”

In an effort to stop the surge in deputy arrests, the BCSO has toughened their screening process for candidates, extended the length of training for detention deputies and will hire a full time psychologist.

