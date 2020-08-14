Watch Live: Bexar County Sheriff's Office provides honor escort Friday for fallen Deputy Noah Calderon

Calderon was the youngest person to be hired by the Bexar County Sheriff's Department.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office will provide an honor escort Friday for fallen Deputy Noah Calderon, who was killed in an accident in San Patricio County Wednesday.

Calderon was 18 years old when he was hired by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in 2018 as part of the agency's Blue Shirt program, making him the youngest person to be hired by the department.

Sources said Calderon, his fiancee and younger brother were heading to Corpus Christi when they were involved with a crash with an 18-wheeler. Calderon and his fiancee died at the scene, sources said, while Calderon's younger brother was taken to University Hospital via AirLife with critical injuries.

The honor escort will begin at 10:30 a.m. in San Patricio County and then pass through Bee County, Live Oak County, Atascosa County, until they reach Bexar County.