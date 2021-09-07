Bexar County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 61-year-old man

BCSO says Russell E. Ellison was last seen in the 3000 block of Candlewind Lane Tuesday at 1 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing man last seen on the northeast side early Tuesday morning.

BCSO says Russell E. Ellison was last seen in the 3000 block of Candlewind Lane Tuesday at 1 a.m. Officials say he has a condition that requires medication and investigators urgently need help locating him.

He is described as 5'7", weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes. He is also described as bald, has speech impairments and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and black shoes.