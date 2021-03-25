Bexar County Sheriff’s Office passes annual jail inspection

Sheriff Javier Salazar says, "Our thanks to not only jail command staff, but also to all our hard working detention deputies..."

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office sent a press release Thursday stating they passed the annual jail inspection.

They said over the last several days, inspectors from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards have been conducting the annual inspection of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Inspectors did say some areas needed improvement and authorities say those areas are "currently being addressed." They also said once the full and final report is complete, it will be available to the public.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says, "Our thanks to not only jail command staff, but also to all our hard working detention deputies, as well as county facilities, maintenance, and our partners at University Health Systems for our continued success in this jail inspection process."

In February 2019, the department did not pass its annual jail inspection. During that inspection in February, TCJS cited nine areas where the county was deficient including: Utilizing "civilian employees to perform duties of licensed jailers," allowing "civilian employees to perform releasing officer duties," and failing "to provide training records to confirm that detention officers received suicide prevention training in accordance with the approved operational plans."

In August of 2019, Sheriff Javier Salazar went before the TCJS board in Austin, briefing its members on already implemented changes at the jail. At that time, Sheriff Salazar stated civilians were replaced and new procedures implemented to prevent wrongful inmate releases -- seven erroneous releases at the time.

However, in November of 2019, the jail was re-inspected and passed.