SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office civilian employee was terminated this weekend after he was arrested Friday night.

Michael Bryant Thompson, 36, was terminated by Sheriff Javier Salazar Saturday evening, the department announced. Thompson was a probationary employee who had been assigned to the Justice Intake Center since October 2018.

Thompson was arrested in Sutton County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a state jail felony.

“There is no way this person did not know the consequences of his actions," Sheriff Salazar said. "His short career with the BCSO is now over.”



