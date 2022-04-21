BCSO deputy hit by truck while working funeral procession

A truck braked, causing the vehicle to swerve, and the middle tire swung out, hitting the deputy.

SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was working a funeral procession when he was hit by a truck.

It happened before 1 p.m. on Thursday in the 14200 block of Somerset Road.

The deputy was on his motorcycle going southbound when a truck going northbound clipped the motorcycle. The deputy slid into a ravine, but reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The truck braked, causing the vehicle to swerve, and the middle tire swung out, hitting the deputy.

The deputy said he had pain in his left calf and ankle. He was taken to a local hospital.

It's unclear if the driver of the truck is facing any charges.