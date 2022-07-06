Bexar County Sheriff Salazar announces he tested positive for COVID

Sheriff Salazar made the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

At the moment, he says he is experiencing mild symptoms while he works from home.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily risen in the San Antonio area since late April, and the rate of that escalation quickened over the extended holiday weekend.

Sheriff Salazar made the announcement on Facebook:

"Sooooo…The bad news is I tested positive for COVID this morning. The good news is Sarah bought me this really nice barn to quarantine in. Chucky and Jesse love the extra attention, but they both snore. No, horses don’t get COVID, they are both healthy as a horse. (See what I did there?). I’ll be working from home and dealing with some minor symptoms. I’m told staying active should help, so I guess I also get to check off the honey-do list and catch up on Netflix shows."

We wish him the speediest of recoveries!

