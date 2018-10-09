With 18 Bexar County deputies arrested so far this year, Sheriff Javier Salazar has come up with a plan to make his agency better.

Monday, he shared his ideas with Commissioners Court.

Salazar said a multi-faceted approach is needed, but he has three main areas of interest.

The most important, he said, is the addition of a position for a full-time psychologist, with a price tag of $118,000 per year.

"A psychologist is going to help us out with making sure that we get the best of the best applicants. That's what our taxpayers deserve," Salazar said.

Salazar said the psychologist would screen applicants before they are hired and again before deputies complete probationary status. "You just can't let everybody in with a pulse to wear this uniform," Salazar said.

Salazar said he wants to hire a person with law enforcement experience who can jump right into service. He said in addition to screening duties, he wants the psychologist to help teach at the training academy and help his entire staff deal with whatever life stresses they may be facing.

Salazar said the psychologist would also deploy with the SWAT team and help negotiators deal with people in crisis. “I need somebody that coming through the door, can hit the ground running and already come with that skill set,” Salazar said.

Salazar is also suggesting additional patrol positions that would allow for a full-time SWAT team. He says more feet on the street would reduce stress levels.

And finally, he wants to add more detective positions to make crooks accountable.

"Each one of those case files on their desk represents the worst day in somebody's life and we need to be treating them as such," Salazar said.

County Judge Nelson Wolff says the addition of two new substations by November will help as well.

"That's going to bring a lot of the deputies out closer to where they work, closer to where the citizens are, again, I believe will allow a better relationship with the community and that in itself will provide less stress to the officers,” Wolff said.

Wolff said the county will also be investing in a more extensive screening process to divert as many people as possible out of the jail.

“We think the things we're doing here will relieve a lot of that stress, by not having our jails so full of people who really ought to be treated and helped in some other way,” Wolff said.

Wolff said fewer people in jail would make for a better work environment for jailers.

Commissioners are expected to approve the plan Tuesday.

While the Sheriff said he is anxious to make changes, he said things might get more challenging before an improvement is seen because they are also adding additional personnel to actively seek out wrongdoing.

“When you expand internal affairs and you look for misconduct, you're going to find it and you're going to take action. I'm telling you, the way we do things, that number may go up before it gets any better and we're willing to do it,” Salazar said.

And in the meantime, Salazar said his ‘no excuses’ approach remains. “My stance is clear. I am willing to personally arrest deputies when they run afoul of the law," he said. "We're certainly willing to terminate folks when it's appropriate approach to a personnel issue.”

