SAN ANTONIO — A friendly reminder for property owners in Bexar County: If you want to enroll in the Half-Payment plan, your taxes are due!

For those who have enrolled in the county's Half-Payment Plan for 2018, that the first half of the tax bill must be paid by Friday, November 30, 2018. Under the Half-Payment Plan, the second half of the tax bill is not due until June 30, 2019, according to a release from Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti.

Uresti said his office expects more than 75,000 citizens and businesses to enroll in the Half-Payment Plan for 2018.

“We want to save our citizens money and help make paying their property taxes easier, which is why we are reminding our taxpayers about Friday’s deadline to pay the first half of their property taxes," Uresti said. "All Tax Office locations will be open until 6:30 PM on Friday, November 30, to allow our taxpayers additional time to visit our offices. Citizens can also use the convenience of paying online or by mail. If you mail your payment, be sure your payment is postmarked by November 30.”

The Vista Verde downtown office of the Tax Assessor-Collector, located at 233 N. Pecos La Trinidad, will have two curbside drop-offs available from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 30. The Southside, Northeast, and Northwest substation locations will also have a curbside drop-off from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit bexar.org/tax or call (210) 335-2251.

