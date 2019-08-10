SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Courthouse is now home to a free, family-friendly exhibit featuring local history and milestones. County leaders cut the ribbon on the $2.9 million site Tuesday. It's open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The center has artifacts on loan from numerous agencies and includes exhibits featuring the founding of Bexar County, milestones since, and information about Bexar County as it is today.

Visitors will find information about the Spanish and Mexican eras, the formation of the Republic of Texas, and the development of University Hospital, the Tobin Center and more. There is also a "crime scene theater" where guests can watch, start to finish, how crimes are solved.

The Heritage Center also features current public projects, and aims to explain how county government works.

