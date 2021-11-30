Bexar County officials and City of San Antonio share health guidelines for celebrating the holidays

The press conference will be taking place at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County health officials will be holding a press conference providing recommendations on how to safely celebrate the holidays this year.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will speak on the COVID at the local level, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will speak on child vaccinations, Metro Health Director Claude Jacob will speak on booster shots and CEO of Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council Eric Epley will be speaking on hospital rates.

The presser will happen at 3 p.m. in the City Hall Briefing Room.