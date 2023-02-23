Bexar County offices to close early on Friday

Officials say active shooter drills will be conducted at the offices and county courthouse in the afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — Active shooter trainings will close off several Bexar County facilities to the public at noon on Friday, including the county courthouse, Paul Elizondo Tower and the downtown justice center.

Downtown residents may notice more emergency vehicles or loud noises in the area due to the drills, officials say.

Officials are advising residents to carry out any business at county facilities on Friday morning ahead of closure. Alternatively, community members looking to file protective orders or conduct other services typically administered by the district clerk's office can do so on the second floor of the Family Justice Center, located at 126 East Nueva.

Services provided by the county clerk will be administered via mobile unit at the Bexar County Record Center, located at 232 Iowa Street.

Even though there will be an increase in emergency vehicles and noise, officials tell the public there is no reason to be alarmed.