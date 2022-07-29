WATCH: Bexar County leaders to discuss 'cite and release' impact on decreasing repeat offenders, saving taxpayers money

In the three years since it was implemented, more than 6,000 people have been cited by law enforcement for non-violent misdemeanor offenses.

SAN ANTONIO — A press conference is taking place on Friday before noon regarding the "cite and release policy" implemented in Bexar County.

"To date, it has saved Bexar County $4.7 million in booking costs while allowing those offenders to get the resources needed to prevent them from being re-arrested," the release says.

On Friday, leaders say they will discuss the impact this has on preventing crime and repeat offenders, as well as other benefits to public safety and taxpayers.

They also provided a graphic that has more reported numbers:

To sum up parts of the graphic, 6,235 citations have been issued by law enforcement, SAPD has written 89% of all citations, 65% of all citations are for possession of marijuana, and the the Bexar County District Attorney's Office has discretion to review the citations and determine how to resolve each case.