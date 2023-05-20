Bexar County K9 officer found dead by handler, BSCO says

An investigation into his death remains ongoing, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO — BCSO announced one of their K9 officers, Fiasko, passed away on Friday afternoon.

The K9 officer was found unresponsive by his handler at a residence in far west Bexar County, according to BCSO.

Fiasko was assigned to the BCSO detention division responsible for discovering narcotics and contraband throughout the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, BCSO says. While on the job Fiasko kept deputies and inmates safe at the detention center.