Bexar County Jury Services warns against jury duty scheme

Schemers are reportedly calling residents claiming that they've missed jury duty and have an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Jury Services is warning residents once again about a long-running jury duty scheme.

According to a press release from Bexar Co. Jury Services, the scheme involves calls to Bexar County residents claiming that they have missed jury duty and have an outstanding warrant for their arrest as a result.

The calls appear to be random and go out to recipients who have been summoned for jury duty, as well as those who have not.

The callers attempt to intimate the person by saying that if they do not pay a fine, law enforcement will come with an arrest warrant and pick them up. Callers then instruct recipients that in order to avoid arrest, they need to go to a Wal-Mart or another store to purchase a Green Dot card or money orders for the alleged fine.

Bexar County Jury Services pointed out that while someone who fails to appear for jury duty may face penalties, there will never be a telephonic request to pay a fine at a commercial store or threats of arrest.