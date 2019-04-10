SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video originally aired September 20.

A Bexar County Jail inmate was hospitalized Friday after he apparently attempted suicide inside his cell.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, a detention deputy was conducting an observation check in the living unit around 2:30 a.m., when he noticed blook on a cell window.

The deputy opened the cell and found the inmate unresponsive and "with a piece of towel wrapped tightly around his neck," the sheriff's office told KENS 5.

The deputy then removed the towel and began CPR until medical staff arrived. The inmate then became responsive and began breathing on his own.

The inmate was transported to University Hospital for further evaluation and was released hours later. He was then transported back to the jail.

The sheriff's office did not release the identity of the inmate, nor did they specify why the inmate was in custody. BCSO did specify that they believe the incident was a suicide attempt. This is a developing story.