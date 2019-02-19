SAN ANTONIO — Weeks after the Bexar County Jail erroneously released three inmates, Jail Chief Ruben Vela has been cleared to return to work, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday.

But Vela will not be returning as the acting chief of the jail - he will instead go back to his former position as deputy chief. Vela was placed on leave last month.

Salazar told KENS 5 that Vela is cleared to return as the Sheriff's Office conducts a nationwide search for a permanent replacement to lead the jail.

"Captain Avery Walker will remain in his role as Acting Jail Administrator, in the interest of continuity," Salazar said in a release. "Captain Walker has performed well in this role, and has done well in response to the findings of the audit."

