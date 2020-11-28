x
Bexar County inmate dies after they were found 'unresponsive' in cell

BCSO said deputies and medical staff attempted life saving measured, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m. Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate has died in the Bexar County Adult Detention Facility, and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says it was due to "an apparent medical episode."

The 45-year-old female inmate was found Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. unresponsive in her cell, BCSO said.

BCSO said deputies and medical staff attempted life saving measured, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will rule on the final cause of death.

The inmate was booked on Nov. 13, charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer. Her bond was set at $7,500.

