Bexar County inmate dies at hospital after being removed from life support

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County inmate who was put on life support has died at the hospital.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office sent a press release that reads 55-year-old Pedrio Lucio was booked into the jail after he was arrested on an active warrant for Driving While Intoxicated. His arrest took place on April 20.

Lucio was taken to the jail, but in-house medical staff "declined the inmate due to his health condition," the release reads.

Lucio was taken to Downtown Baptist Hospital and was proxy booked for his DWI warrant. On May 7, he was released on bond.

While at the hospital, his health declined and his family made the decision to remove him from life support. He died early Monday morning.

It appears Lucio’s death was attributed to pre-existing medical conditions, but authorities are investigating. The department said it will be handled as an in-custody death even though he died in the hospital.