Bexar County inmate dies in cell after medical episode

Rogelio Hernandez was in the jail for a Theft charge and his bond was set at $2,500.

SAN ANTONIO — A 67-year-old Bexar County Adult Detention Center inmate has died after experiencing what authorities say was a "medical episode" in his cell.

The inmate, identified as Rogelio Hernandez, was found around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The officer who found him reportedly initiated a "Code One Blue" for further assistance and began performing live-saving measures.

At 2:55 a.m., Hernandez was pronounced dead by the San Antonio Fire Department.

"Preliminarily, it appears that the inmate may have experienced a medical episode prior to being discovered unresponsive, however, the medical examiner’s office will determine the final cause of death," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says.

As per standard procedure, an investigation will take place.