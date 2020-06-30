Bexar County Inmate claims to find dead rat inside lunch bag

"It’s possible it was placed in there by an inmate in the unit." BCSO said.

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate claims he was eating from a lunch bag when he found a dead rat inside the packaging.

The incident happened May 5 at the Bexar County Detention Center. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it happened during the time when Aramark was serving trays offsite at the AT&T Center and an assembly line packaged the inmate's meals.

"The way the assembly line worked, there’s a high likelihood that the rat wasn’t in the bag at the time the staff prepared the tray. It’s possible it was placed in there by an inmate in the unit." BCSO said.

Authorities said the inmate ate some food and then put the bag underneath his bunk and tied it up. He later tore through a piece of the bag to get an egg when he found the dead rodent inside the bag.

BCSO said it wasn't a rat that had "recently died" and they also told KENS 5 that there wasn't a tear in the bag made by a rodent.

After the incident took place, command staff was sent and concluded that the rat wasn’t brought over from the AT&T Center, authorities said.

The inmate has not been identified but they were charged for murder.