SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday saying an inmate attempted to commit suicide.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. at the Bexar County Sheriff's Detention Center.

The 20-year-old inmate, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Downtown Baptist by the San Antonio Fire Department.

The inmate was charged with Capital Murder, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Assault-Bodily Injury, Class A Misdemeanor.

Around 7 a.m., the inmate died from his injuries.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and the Public Integrity Unit (PIU) say they are "conducting an investigation into this death."

