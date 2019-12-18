SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from December 2018.

Bexar County residents looking to celebrate the new year with a bang can begin their celebrations this week.

According to a release from the Bexar County Fire Marshal, the window to buy and use fireworks in unincorporated parts of the country runs from Friday, December 20 to Wednesday, January 1.

Bexar County Fire Marshal personnel inspect all fireworks stands and warehouses in unincorporated areas during the current sale period and be out on patrol looking for potential violations.

Residents who use fireworks should follow these tips from the fire marshal:

Select an area free of dry grasses and other dead vegetation.

Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby.

Do not use fireworks when the weather forecast calls for winds above 10 mph.

Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children.

Never experiment or make your own fireworks . Make sure you only use fireworks purchased from a reliable licensed seller.

Never re‐light a “dud” firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

“Even though we have seen an increase in rainfall these past few weeks, there is still plenty of fuel, such as dry grasses, left over from this past summer that could potentially start fires,” Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez said in a release. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a public display put on by professionals, but if you intend to set off fireworks this year, please do so with safety precautions including having water readily available.”

If you see someone using fireworks unsafely or illegally, call the fireworks hotline at 210-335-FIRE. Medical emergencies or fires caused by fireworks should be reported by calling 911. For more information, visit the Bexar County Fire Marshal website.

